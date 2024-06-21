Utah woman found guilty in Rock Springs homicide case

June 20, 2024 — Wyo4News

The trial of Rene Daniels, accused of fatally running over her ex-boyfriend Emiliano “Chico” Morales III with her car, has had a verdict reached. The incident occurred on May 24, 2023, at the 9th Street Kum N’ Go parking lot in Rock Springs. Daniels faces charges of Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle.

The jury deliberated yesterday and handed down the verdict in a closed court. Wyo4News contacted the Clerk of District Court office in Green River to confirm the results.

The court found Daniels guilty of second-degree murder. They also convicted her of Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle. Sentencing will occur at a later date after a pre-sentence investigation to determine the appropriate punishment. However, Daniels could be facing a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and/or a $10,000 fine.

On social media, family and friends of Chico Morales have been celebrating the verdict with the hashtag #justiceforchicomorales, relieved that the months of waiting are finally over.

When sentencing occurs, Wyo4News will be there to inform you of the outcome.