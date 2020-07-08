UW 2020 spring semester Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls filled with Sweetwater County students

LARAMIE, WYOMING (July 8, 2020) — The University of Wyoming listed the following students from Sweetwater County on the 2020 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

The students are:

Green River

Kaitlyn R. Banks

Karson J. Beutel

Michael G. Cobb

Michelle E. Comstock

Haylen R. Cordova

Victoria Paige Evans

Luke Ferrell

Nick A. Findlow

Hailey J. Finstad

Logan S. Fox

Lexie Kay Frint

Tate M. Gnose

Ashlie M. Gold

Alex N. Holcomb

Jacob Lock

Laken A. Mitchell

Kristen A. Morris

Rebecca Price

Brianna M. Rath

Christian T. Smith

Erika J. Wilson

Rock Springs

Parker J. Allen

Brady L. Arnoldi

Matthew C. Baker

Ryan J. Brandt

Kolbe J. Chavez

Rylee M. Easton

Austin Carter Egbert

Samantha A. Enokson

Kaitlyn Rose Erramouspe

Faith Fernandez

Thomas I. Hafner

Ellie Huxford

Skya R. Legerski

Kevin Liu

Rayven S. Lucero

Kaley A. Martinez

Dylan C. Matlock

Kevin C. Mei

Nick A. Nelson

Michael David Newman

Amrey K. Plemel

Raeanne A. Prather

August M. Prevedel

John A. Prevedel

Jenae A. Ramirez

Brayden Rondinelli

Riley B. Skorcz

Sophia M. Spicer

Alicia Marie Stevens

Clayton Allen Stott

Ivin J. Tardoni

Matthew J. Vesco

Jacob W. Wilson