UW allows limited double-occupancy rooms this fall

LARAMIE, WYOMING (June 23, 2020) — Some students staying in the residence halls at the University of Wyoming (UW) this fall will have the opportunity to live with roommates if they so desire, as a result of action Tuesday, June 23, by the UW Board of Trustees.

The board approved an amendment to UW’s fall return plan that will allow a total of 138 residence hall rooms to be converted to double occupancy. The plan had called for all residence hall rooms to be single occupancy during the fall semester as part of UW’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The move came after Dr. Larry Kaiser, the medical expert who helped UW develop the fall return plan, said limited double-occupancy rooms wouldn’t significantly increase the risk of coronavirus transmission among the UW community.

About 400 students had requested before the pandemic to live with specific roommates in UW’s residence halls, and those requests have continued to be received. The Board of Trustees’ vote should allow many of those requests to be accommodated, says Kim Chestnut, Vice President for Student Affairs.