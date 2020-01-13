UW Alumni Association Scholarship Applications Available Now

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 13, 2020) — University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) scholarship applications for the 2020-21 academic year are now available. The application deadline is Sunday, March 15.

The UWAA provides scholarships to in-state students, out-of-state students, community college transfers, current college students and graduate students.

Both “apply-to” scholarships and “auto-match” scholarships (those that automatically match to a student profile) are available. All UWAA scholarships will assist in fulfilling students’ university commitments, which are separate from the Hathaway Scholarship. Students receiving the Trustees’ Scholars Award do not qualify for UWAA scholarships.

In addition to endowed scholarships, the UWAA manages scholarships that are funded directly from scholarship donations and proceeds from the annual alumni scholarship auction each spring. These include multicultural, Native American, honors, U.S. veterans, UW juniors and seniors, and graduate student scholarships; network scholarships; and scholarships for students of UWAA members.

Every year, an additional 24 scholarships are awarded through the UW license plate program.

All apply-to applications must be completed and submitted online. Available scholarships may be viewed online without having login information. Applicants will only be able to apply for scholarships once they have been admitted to UW, and they will need their WyoWeb usernames and passwords to apply.

For scholarship requirements, go to www.uwyo.edu/alumni/scholarships/scholarship-opportunities-and-applications.html.

For more information, call Amy Morgan at the UWAA at (307) 766-4166 or email [email protected].