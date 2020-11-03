UW and CSU meet in 112th edition of the Border War

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 2, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowboys and Colorado State Rams will be playing for the 112th time this week in “The Border War”. The series is the oldest rivalry for both schools. The “Border War” series has been played in three different centuries, dating back to Nov. 30, 1899, when CSU won the first meeting 12-0 in Fort Collins, Colorado.

This year’s meeting will be played on Thursday, Nov. 5. Wyoming will enter the game with a 1-1 record this season and is coming off a 31-7 home victory over Hawai’i. Colorado State is 0-1 on the season, with their one previous game being a 17-38 road loss at Fresno State. Friday’s game will kick off at 7 p.m., Mountain Time. CSU is not allowing fans at this week’s game.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with kickoff 7:00 p.m.

This year is the 121st anniversary of that first meeting in 1899. Since 1968, the two schools have battled for the “Bronze Boot” traveling trophy. This year will be the 53rd meeting in the “Bronze Boot” portion of the series. Wyoming leads the Bronze Boot portion of the series 28-24. The Bronze Boot trophy was created from an actual boot worn in Vietnam by Dan Romero, a CSU ROTC instructor.

Since the end of World War II, Wyoming and CSU have played every season for 75 consecutive seasons from 1946 to this season. Over the past 74 consecutive meetings, dating back to the 1946 season, Wyoming leads 43-31-0. Colorado State leads the overall series 58-48-5.