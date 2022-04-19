UW and new Cowgirls basketball coach agree to contract terms

University of Wyoming’s new head basketball coach Heather Ezell (center), sitting next to now-retired former head coach Gerald Mattinson (left). (University of Wyoming photo)

April 19, 2022 — The University of Wyoming and new Women’s Head Basketball Coach Heather Ezell have agreed on a contract that will run through April of 2026. According to UW, Ezell will receive an annual base salary of up to $260,000 plus other academic and athletic performance incentives.

Ezell was announced as the Cowgirls’ new head basketball coach on March 25, replacing the retired Gerald Mattinson. Ezell has been with the Cowgirl program for seven years. In those seven seasons with the program, the Cowgirls made five postseason appearances, one NCAA, and four WNIT invitations.

The Cowgirls have had 18 All-Mountain West performers and 48 MW Scholar-Athletes with Ezell on staff.