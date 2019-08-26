UW Announces Labor Day Closures

Laramie, Wyoming — Most University of Wyoming administrative offices will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2.

Advertisement

UW’s regular business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) will resume Tuesday, Sept. 3. Fall classes will begin Sept. 4.

The American Heritage Center — second floor loggia only — will be open Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Coe Library will be open Saturday from noon-4 p.m. and will be closed Sunday and Monday. All other library branches will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center will be open Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday from noon-8 p.m.; and Monday from noon-8 p.m.

The UW Art Museum will be open Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and will be closed Sunday and Monday. Normal hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday hours are extended to 7 p.m.

The UW Geological Museum will be open Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will be closed Sunday and Monday. Normal hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Advertisement

UW transit services will be unavailable Monday, Sept. 2. Regular services will resume Tuesday, Sept. 3. For more information and to view a schedule, visit www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/holiday-schedule.html.

The Wyoming Union will be open Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 1, from noon-7 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. For hours of operation, go to www.uwyo.edu/union.