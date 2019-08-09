UW Art Museum Benefit Gala to Celebrate New Fall Exhibition

Laramie, Wyoming — The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host its 25th annual gala fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at the Centennial Complex.

“Fantastical Night at the Museum” is planned as a fun-filled, fantastic evening of art, food, libations, music, dancing, an auction and friends. The theme this year celebrates a new exhibition, “(re)Evolution: Enrique Gomez de Molina and Troy Abbott.” Formal attire with a fantastical flair is requested, event organizers said.

“This year, the benefit gala will return to the University of Wyoming Art Museum. There is no better way to celebrate the incredible work the museum does for campus and the state than to spend an evening among our supportive community and compelling art,” Felicia Resor, president of the UW Art Museum National Advisory Board said. “After last year’s hiatus to celebrate the Centennial Complex’s 25th anniversary together with the American Heritage Center, we are excited to bring the art gala back, and we look forward to seeing new and old faces at the museum in October.”

The event is hosted by the UW Art Museum National Advisory Board and provides significant financial support for museum exhibitions, collections, education and outreach.

The UW Art Museum’s programs are anchored on a comprehensive and growing collection of more than 8,000 objects and a diverse exhibition program that ranges from innovative artists of present time to art of the American West and art from other times and cultures. Its original art resources form the basis for education and outreach programs that serve the state of Wyoming and enable academic and community engagement opportunities.

For tickets or sponsorship levels, visit www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events/benefit-gala-2019/ or call the UW Art Museum’s administrative assistant at 307-766-3477.

For more information about the UW Art Museum, call 307-766-6622, visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum, or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.

The UW Art Museum collects, exhibits and interprets art to inspire creativity and nurture lifelong learning for the people of Wyoming. Located in the Centennial Complex at 2111 E. Willett Drive in Laramie, the museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday hours are extended to 7 p.m. Admission is free.