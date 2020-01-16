UW Athletic Director Tom Burman honored for ‘Black 14’ event

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Jan. 16, 2020) — The civic education organization Wyoming We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution have recognized University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman for his civic leadership in bringing members of the Black 14 back to the University of Wyoming campus in the fall of 2019 to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the events that took place on the University of Wyoming campus in the fall of 1969.

The plaque recognizing Burman reads: “Wyoming We the People: the Citizen and the Constitution does hereby commend Mr. Tom Burman, Director of Athletics, University of Wyoming, ‘For his courageous leadership in promoting the understanding of the fundamental principles embodied in the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights.” The plaque also includes a photo of the nine members of the Black 14 who returned to the UW campus in the fall of 2019.

The leadership board of Wyoming We the People selected Burman for their Citizenship Award. In the 33 years of the organization at the state level in Wyoming, only five of these awards for significant contribution as a citizen have been presented.

“It is an honor to receive this award,” said Burman. “I feel that I am representing so many at the University of Wyoming who played a part in bringing the Black 14 back to campus last fall. In my mind, we played a small role in building a bridge that had been fractured for nearly 50 years. I am proud to call the members of the Black 14 Cowboys!”

About the Black 14

The Wyoming football program had become nationally recognized during the 1960s and were consistently ranked in the Top 25 teams in the nation from 1966 to midway through the 1969 season, reaching a high ranking of No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll in 1967. With an experienced team in 1969, the Cowboys appeared to be a lock to dominate the Western Athletic Conference once again, setting their sights on even more national recognition.

But, the 14 UW players were dismissed from the team by head football Coach Lloyd Eaton at midseason, leading up to the game versus BYU for wanting to ask for permission to protest the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints policy of prohibiting black persons from attaining the priesthood. The UW players planned to wear black armbands during the game against BYU.

About We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution Program

The We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution Program promotes civic competence and responsibility among the nation’s upper elementary and secondary students. The We the People textbooks’ and enhanced ebooks’, interactive strategies, relevant content and the simulated congressional hearing make teaching and learning exciting for both students and teachers. The We the People curriculum is an innovative course of instruction on the history and principles of the United States constitutional democratic republic. The program enjoys active support from state bar associations and foundations,and other educational, professional, business and community organizations across the nation. Since its inception in 1987, more than 30 million students and 75,000 educators have participated in the We the People program.