UW Athletics announces clear bag policy

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 20, 2020) – The University of Wyoming Athletics Department announced May 20, the implementation of a clear bag policy for ALL TICKETED Wyoming home events (football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, and wrestling) this upcoming athletic season. The new policy will expedite entry, increase venue safety, limit physical contact via traditional bag searches, as well as adhere to proper social distancing guidelines at security checkpoints.

Fans are encouraged to bring only necessary items into Wyoming Athletics venues. There are no provisions to check items at the entry to an event. Fans will be asked to either take prohibited items back to their cars before entry or dispose of prohibited items at the entrance. Re-entry to any Wyoming Athletics venue is prohibited.

Each ticket holder, including children, will be allowed to enter with one clear plastic bag. Fans will be able to carry the following styles and bag sizes into Wyoming’s athletic facilities:

Bags (including clear backpacks) that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags. The bag cannot be larger than 5” x 7”.

Additional clothing is permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag.

Blankets, etc. are permitted if carried over the shoulder upon entry.

Exceptions will be made for approved medical items after proper inspection.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Any bag larger than the permissible size

Aerosol cans

Aluminum bottles

Animals (service animals are permitted)

Artificial noisemakers

Backpacks

Balloons

Bicycles, scooters, roller skates and skateboards

Binocular cases

Briefcases

Camera bags

Cameras with detachable lenses, tripods, selfie sticks

Chairbacks and seat cushions that exceed 16” or have zippered closures

Computer bags

Coolers

Diaper bags (diapers, wipes and infant feeding supplies may be carried in a clear bag)

Fanny packs

Fireworks

Flags on poles or sticks

Glass bottles or containers

Illegal drugs

Luggage of any kind

Objects that can be used as projectiles

Outside food or drink (One 16 oz factory sealed or empty water bottle allowed per person)

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Solid drawstring bags

Weapons

BAG POLICY FAQ

Why did Wyoming Athletics adopt this policy?

The University of Wyoming regularly evaluates existing policies, practices, and procedures to determine its level of compliance with industry-recognized best practices. Upon reviewing the previous bag policy, we determined that a realignment of the policy was necessary in order to continue to provide our fans with the safest and most enjoyable experience. World events continue to shape the methods utilized for venue security within Wyoming Athletics and the Event Management Industry.

NOTE: Other Mountain West institutions that have instituted a clear bag policy include: Colorado State, Boise State, San Jose State, UNLV, and Nevada. Wyoming Athletics encourages fans traveling to other venues to consult those respective facilities’ game day policies and procedures.

How many bags can each person bring into the venue?

Each ticketed guest can carry one large clear bag – either the 12″ by 6″ by 12″ clear bag or a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag – plus a small clutch purse (5″ x 7″). The small clutch allows privacy for small personal items and can be easily searched.

Are seat cushions allowed to be carried into the venue?

Seat cushions and chair backs are allowed in the stadium. Seat cushions must be 16″ in width or less. See graphic for approved seat cushions.

What about bringing blankets in cold weather?

Guests may bring blankets into venues by carrying them over a shoulder or arm. This will allow guests to be screened easily.

What happens if I show up at the gate with a bag that is not permitted?

Guests carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will be asked to return them to their vehicles. Fans may transfer their personal items into a provided, clear, Ziploc-style bag and discard the bag that does not meet the new guidelines.

Fans parking in remote lots and/or taking alternate forms of transportation to Wyoming Athletic facilities should consult Wyoming Game Day policies and procedures prior to arrival in order to minimize inconveniences.

If I have certain items that I need to bring into the venue for medical reasons and they won’t fit in the clear bag, what do I do?

Exceptions will be made for approved medical needs. Medically necessary bags or equipment brought into a venue will be required to be inspected and tagged by security. Medically necessary items on Wyoming Game Day may be inspected and tagged at the entry to all venues.

For questions about medical equipment or other needs please contact the Wyoming Athletic Event Management Office at (307) 766-2015.

Do I have to put everything I’m carrying into the permissible bags?

No. We are limiting only the type of bags carried into the venue, not permissible items that are brought to a game. Therefore, guests can carry in their pockets or jackets: keys, makeup, feminine products, combs, phones, wallets, credit cards, etc., if they choose not to put them in a clear bag or clutch purse (5″ x 7″). Guests can carry a blanket over their shoulders, and binoculars and/or cameras around their necks or in their hands without the case. Guests can use the clear bag and clutch to carry any personal items that meet the specified criteria.

Will clear bags with patterns or oversized logos be permitted?

No – bags covered with patterns or oversized logos that jeopardize the screening process, by not allowing security staff to view through and inside of the bag, will be denied entry. Fans will need to transfer personal items into a provided Ziploc-style bag and return the prohibited bag to their vehicles.