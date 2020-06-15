UW Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet postponed

LARAMIE, WYOMING (June 15, 2020) — The University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame 2020 Banquet and Induction Ceremonies scheduled for September have been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Class of 2020 will be honored at a later date.

The class of 2020 inductees are Jon Cogdill (Football and Wrestling, 1986-90), Dennis Dreher (Special Achievement), Brandon Ewing (Basketball, 2006-09), Wiles Hallock (Administration, 1949-60, deceased), Kevin Mannon (Track & Field, 1998-99), Mike Schenbeck (Football, 1985-88), and Tom Wilkinson (Football and Baseball, 1964-65).

The 28th annual banquet and induction ceremony were originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

A total of 173 individuals and 21 teams have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993.

Advertisement

The Hall of Fame Committee met in January to make its final selections for this year’s class. The inductees must fit into one of five categories, student-athlete, coach, team, athletics staff member, or special achievement. The special achievement category includes individuals who have contributed to the ideal of sports at the University.

Each nominee must receive at least 75 percent of the committee’s vote to be eligible for induction.

Nominations are encouraged and must be submitted by Sept. 1 in order to be considered for the following year’s class.

For more information, check out the UW Athletics Hall of Fame website at www.wyohof.com.