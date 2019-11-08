UW basketball face South Carolina in road contest on Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 8, 2019) — The Wyoming Cowboys open the road portion of their schedule on at 10 a.m. on Sunday against SEC foe South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.

It is the third straight season the teams have met with each team taking the contest at home.

The contest will also see head coach Allen Edwards coach against his longtime friend and mentor Frank Martin.

The game will be broadcast at 99.7 KSIT and streamed at 99ksit.com

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into the contest with a 1-0 record after defeating Idaho State 54-40 in the Arena-Auditorium on Tuesday. It was the fewest points allowed under head coach Allen Edwards.

It also marked the fewest points to a Division I opponent in the season opener since 39 against Montana State in 1949. The Cowboys held the Bengals to 32 percent from the field, the lowest since Cincinnati shot 31 percent in the Cayman Islands in 2016.

The Gamecocks opened the season with a 77-55 win over North Alabama on Wednesday evening in Columbia. South Carolina held UNA to 25 percent from the field for the night.

South Carolina shot 49 percent from the field offensively. The Gamecocks also owned a 46-37 advantage on the boards.

South Carolina had 20 turnovers in the opener, while North Alabama had 18.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes were led in the season opener by redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado. He scored a career-high 32 points, the most by a Cowboy on opening night since Brandon Ewing in 2006. He scored 28 of his points in the second half, which outscored Idaho State.

Redshirt sophomore Austin Mueller added seven rebounds to lead the team and senior guard A.J. Banks came off the bench with six points and four rebounds.

The Gamecocks were led in scoring in their opener by Justin Minaya, as he recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. He was 7-of-10 from the field on the night.

Jair Bolden added 14 points in 23 minutes of action. He also added eight rebounds and finished his night 5-of-9 from the field.

About The Series

Sunday’s game will mark the fifth meeting between the two schools dating back to the 2000 season. The series is tied at 2-2.

Wyoming downed the Gamecocks last season in Laramie by a score of 73-64.

South Carolina took the contest in 2017 in Columbia by a mark of 80-64.

Up Next

Wyoming opens a four-game homestand on Wednesday evening hosting Cal State Fullerton in the Arena-Auditorium for a 7 p.m. start.