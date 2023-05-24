UW Basketball Season Tickets on sale

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season for Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball are now on sale. Season-ticket holders who are looking to renew their season tickets from last year and fans looking to purchase new season tickets are now able to buy tickets through the University of Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office.

How to Order Tickets

Current UW season-ticket holders may login to their online account and renew by Clicking Here. New season-ticket buyers may go to www.GoWyo.com/tickets



Fans who have questions regarding UW Athletic ticketing may also: email [email protected]; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

Ticket Pricing

With season-ticket prices as low as $250 for Cowboy games and $130 for Cowgirl games for adults, Purchasing season tickets for the 2023-24 season will save fans a considerable amount versus purchasing single-game tickets.

The schedules for Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball will be released at a later date.