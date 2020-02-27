UW Board of Trustees meeting with president candidates this morning

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 27, 2020) — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will be meeting in executive session this morning to interview the three finalists for the university’s presidency.

The candidates are Gregory W. Bowman, dean of the West Virginia University College of Law; Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System; and Daniel M. White, chancellor of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

The board is hoping to make their final choice soon with the new president assuming duties on July 1. Currently, Neil Thoebald is the university’s acting president.