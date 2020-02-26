UW Board of Trustees plans Thursday meetings

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Feb. 26, 2020) – The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.

The meeting will be an executive session to discuss litigation and personnel. The issues are not related to the board’s current presidential search.

Following that special meeting, the board will meet in executive session starting at 8 a.m. to interview the three finalists for the university’s presidency. Those interviews also will take place at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.

The candidates are Gregory W. Bowman, dean of the West Virginia University College of Law; Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System; and Daniel M. White, chancellor of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

Bowman and Seidel both visited the UW campus and Casper College earlier in the week. White’s public schedule today (Wednesday) and Thursday is:

Wednesday, Feb. 26

1:30-2:30 p.m. — Forum with faculty, Wildcatter Club and Suites — will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/fc9a859fc65d4316a4049e20c25b1f931d.

2:45-3:45 p.m. — Forum with staff, Wildcatter Club and Suites — will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/fc9a859fc65d4316a4049e20c25b1f931d.

5:30-7 p.m. — Community reception, Wildcatter Club and Suites.

Thursday, Feb. 27

9-10 a.m. — Public forum, Casper College Student Union/UW Building, Casper — will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/8ca7842708e248fe99562aad78afb8dc1d.

The Board of Trustees seeks public input on the presidential candidates before it fulfills its responsibility to select the new president. People are invited to share their thoughts and perspectives with the board by answering online questionnaires for each finalist at the following sites:

Bowman — www.surveymonkey.com/r/PLZ2CJM.

Seidel — www.surveymonkey.com/r/PVDYZBD.

White — www.surveymonkey.com/r/PVS23HR.

The deadline for input on Bowman and Seidel is 10 p.m. today (Wednesday). Because people in Casper won’t interact with White until Thursday morning, the deadline for input on him is noon Thursday — although people are encouraged to submit their comments on White by 10 p.m. today as well.

During the week of March 2, the board may extend an offer to the candidate it selects. The new president is expected to be in office by July 1.

More information on the presidential search and the finalists may be found at www.uwyo.edu/presidentsearch/.