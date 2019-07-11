UW Board of Trustees to Meet July 16-19 in Riverton

Advertisement

A session with legislators also is on the agenda for the board during its traditional once-a-year, off-campus meeting.

Most of the meeting will take place at the Intertribal Education and Community Center on the campus of Central Wyoming College, with the exception of the session with legislators Wednesday afternoon at the Riverton Holiday Inn. UW Board of Trustees meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.

Public testimony will be accepted at 10 a.m. Friday.

The tuition discussion is scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by a report on enrollment management planning and a discussion on student financial aid.

An update on UW’s campus master plan is set for Thursday at 2:15 p.m. and an update on the presidential search is 8 a.m. Friday.

The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/july_16-19_2019_meeting.html.

Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.