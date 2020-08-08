UW Board of Trustees to receive school’s COVID-19 update

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 8, 2020) — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled to receive updates on aspects of the university’s COVID-19 coronavirus response this Wednesday, August 12. The board will be meeting in a regular teleconference meeting.

Advertisement

The meeting will begin with an executive session at 7 a.m., followed by the public session, expected to start around 8:35 a.m. The open session will be live-streamed via UW’s WyoCast system at https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/trusteesaug12/.

Agenda items include A COVID-19 update, CARES Act Funding, Testing Program, and consideration and action on the FY21 Supplemental Budget.

The complete agenda and background information on agenda items is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2020-meeting-materials/august_12_2020_meeting.html.