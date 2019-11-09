UW Board of Trustees to receive update on new president search next week

Earlier this fall, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a presidential search process that included public listening sessions; a search committee composed of faculty, staff, students, trustees, and other stakeholders; and open forums with finalists.
The board has not yet announced a specific timeline, but board Chairman Dave True said the intent is to have a new university president on board by July 1, 2020.
Various committees of the board will meet throughout the day Wednesday. The full board meeting begins with an executive session at 8 a.m. Thursday, with the public session slated to start at 9:45 a.m. The public testimony period is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.