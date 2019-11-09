UW Board of Trustees to receive update on new president search next week

Advertisement

Earlier this fall, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a presidential search process that included public listening sessions; a search committee composed of faculty, staff, students, trustees, and other stakeholders; and open forums with finalists. The board has not yet announced a specific timeline, but board Chairman Dave True said the intent is to have a new university president on board by July 1, 2020. Advertisement

Various committees of the board will meet throughout the day Wednesday. The full board meeting begins with an executive session at 8 a.m. Thursday, with the public session slated to start at 9:45 a.m. The public testimony period is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.

Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.