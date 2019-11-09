UW Board of Trustees to receive update on new president search next week

University of Wyoming photo
LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 9, 2019) – The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will receive an update on the presidential search during the board’s regular meeting this coming Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 13-15.

Earlier this fall, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a presidential search process that included public listening sessions; a search committee composed of faculty, staff, students, trustees, and other stakeholders; and open forums with finalists.

The board has not yet announced a specific timeline, but board Chairman Dave True said the intent is to have a new university president on board by July 1, 2020.

 

Also to be discussed during the meeting is UW’s housing and campus master plans and a variety of other issues. The meetings will be held in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, with the exception of a Friday, 7:30 a.m. joint session which will be held at the UW Energy Resources Council at the Hilton Garden Inn. Board meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.

Various committees of the board will meet throughout the day Wednesday. The full board meeting begins with an executive session at 8 a.m. Thursday, with the public session slated to start at 9:45 a.m. The public testimony period is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.

Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.

