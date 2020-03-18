UW closes facilities to public; most buildings open for faculty, staff, students

LARAMIE, WYOMING (March 18, 2020) – In an attempt to comply with guidance to encourage social distancing, University of Wyoming facilities have been closed to general public access in response to concerns about the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

However, most buildings are still accessible for faculty, staff and students, with the exception of Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center and Corbett Pool, which have been closed until further notice. All university events — including athletics competitions and practices, and all other organized gatherings — have been suspended until further notice.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at UW or in the Laramie community, and the university continues most operations, with many employees working remotely. Following the extended spring break, courses will resume March 30 via online instruction.

Students living in the residence halls have been given until Sunday, April 5, to remove their belongings. Residence halls will remain open for select students who have no alternative housing options. Washakie Dining Center is operating on a limited schedule for those students: Brunch runs daily from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and dinner is served daily from 4:30-6 p.m.

The Wyoming Union remains open for employees and students from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. In the Union, CJ’s Convenience Store (M-F, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.), Panda Express (M-F, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Rolling Mill Café (M-F, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.) remain open this week, but adjustments may be made after this week for both the Union and the dining facilities. All other campus dining facilities are closed.

Coe Library remains open from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for faculty, staff and students, although they should try to avoid visiting the library as much as possible to reduce personal interactions with the staff. UW Libraries has extended due dates for materials to May 18. Library materials can be returned at the external book drop located at 14th Street and Ivinson Avenue. For more information on the libraries, go to www.uwyo.edu/libraries; email [email protected]; or call (307) 766-3190.

While the American Heritage Center and the Centennial Complex are closed to public access and drop-in traffic, people can make use of the AHC’s online catalog (https://lib-sierraapp.uwyo.edu/search~/?searchtype=Y&searcharg=&SORT=D&searchscope=3&x=42&y=31) and finding aids (https://rmoa.unm.edu/advanced.php), as well as the thousands of digitized and online items (https://digitalcollections.uwyo.edu/luna/servlet). You also can take advantage of the AHC’s expanded reference services by emailing [email protected].

In all UW facilities that remain open to faculty, staff and students, they are encouraged to observe Centers for Disease Control guidelines to protect themselves and others. This includes social distancing, washing your hands often and staying home if you’re sick.

For more information, visit the university’s website at www.uwyo.edu/coronavirus; call the UW COVID-19 incident command center at 766-COVD (2683); or email [email protected].