UW College of Business, CWC launch statewide entrepreneur education course

Laramie, Wyoming — The University of Wyoming’s College of Business and Central Wyoming College (CWC) are partnering to support Wyoming’s entrepreneurial ecosystem with the launch of a new statewide education program called Entrepreneur Essentials.

The pilot program will provide educational tools to help Wyoming build a solid foundation for launching and growing successful businesses. Entrepreneur Essentials is a hybrid version of the highly successful CWC program, Start-Up Intensive, with in-person sessions and online learning. The four-week program will start Friday, Oct. 18.

“Entrepreneur Essentials was developed from the 10-week Start-Up Intensive (SUI),” said Sandy Hessler, SUI instructor. “One hundred Wyomingites have graduated from SUI, one of the most successful entrepreneurial education programs in the state. We are excited to test this new modified course that still allows for a collaborative, interactive experience for entrepreneurs in cities across Wyoming.”

Entrepreneur Essentials will teach Wyoming residents to:

Identify and communicate a business vision.

Develop an idea into a business concept.

Identify customers.

Develop a sound business model.

“Why this partnership? Why now? Through the ENDOW initiative, we learned about the economic challenges and opportunities facing Wyoming today and in the future. To grow the Wyoming economy, Wyoming residents need access to entrepreneurial education,” said Peter Scott, a professor of entrepreneurship at UW. “Entrepreneur development is the heart of any ecosystem’s entrepreneurial culture and momentum.”

UW College of Business Dean David Sprott was presented with the opportunity to pilot a new teaching model. Sprott evaluated the successes of the CWC model and thought partnering could provide the data and feedback needed to set up a full program.

Of the 100 entrepreneurs graduated from SUI in the last six years from Wyoming, about 100 jobs, at an average annual salary of $40,000, have been generated. SUI has added $4 million of income to Wyoming’s northwest regional economy.

“We at Central Wyoming College believe in the power of entrepreneurs to have a profound and positive impact on the economy,” said Lynne McAuliffe, dean of business, technical, health and safety at CWC. “When Sandy Hessler and Liza Millet approached the college nearly seven years ago, we decided to try something. Today, we are excited to test this new course statewide and continue to expand our partnerships.”

For more information about the Entrepreneur Essentials pilot program, visit www.wyoentrepreneur.com or email Scott at [email protected].