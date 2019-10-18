UW Cowboys football safeties coach Willie Garza suspended Friday

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 18, 2019) — University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced on Friday that safeties coach Willie Mack Garza is suspended indefinitely from the UW football team.

The suspension is effective immediately.

The suspension comes after Garza was charged with driving under the influence on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 17, according to a UW press release.

University of Wyoming Athletics said its personnel will make no further comment about this issue.

In May of this year, it was announced that Garza would be joining Bohl’s staff in Laramie. Garza had previously coached with Bohl at North Dakota State for four seasons (2005-08), serving as the defensive coordinator for the Bison his last three seasons. Garza was in his 24th season as a college football coach this year.

No details of what led up to the arrest and DUI charge have been released.