UW Cowgirl swim, dive team take on New Mexico State Aggies

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 1, 2019) — The Cowgirl swimming and diving teams will be back in the pool on Saturday against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The diving is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. MT followed by the swimming events at 12 p.m. at the New Mexico State swimming and diving complex in Las Cruces.

“We are in a stretch right now where it feels like we’ve got competitions coming one week after another. We are looking for people to continue to improve on events they are specializing in,” head coach Dave Denniston said. “This is also a nice meet because it’s the one meet where we can bring our entire senior class. It will be a good opportunity for them to race altogether as one class.”

The Cowgirls will head into Saturday with a 3-1 record on the year, with their most recent victory coming over the Colorado School of Mines last Friday by a final score of 133-72.

Sophomore Avery Otto-Horn had a solid meet against the Orediggers earning a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle, with a time of 25.69. She also took first in the 100 butterfly with a winning time of 59.81. Fellow sophomore Kira Crane also had a solid outing last Friday, as she would win the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.71 and have a runner up finish in the 100 butterfly clocking a time of 1:00.37.

The Aggies are a familiar foe for the Cowgirls, as the two have met several times over the last couple of seasons.

New Mexico State enters the meet with a 0-1 dual record after a 162-136 loss against Northern Colorado. The Cowgirls defeated the Bears 176.5-123.5 in Laramie earlier this fall.

Last season, the Aggies went 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the Western Athletic Conference. The squad finished the 2019 WAC Championships in second with 582 points.

The last time the two squads met was Oct. 12, 2018, with Wyoming coming away with a 178-117 win in Laramie.

After facing off against NMSU, the Cowgirls will be back in the pool on Friday-Saturday, Nov. 8-9 against Washington State and Colorado State. Friday’s event is set to begin at 5 p.m. MT followed by a 10 a.m. start on Saturday.

The Cowboys will be back in action Friday, Nov. 15 for the Corbett Invite.