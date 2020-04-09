UW extends online course delivery through summer term

LARAMIE, WYOMING (April 9, 2020) — In an effort to respond to the challenges and continued uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Wyoming will extend its online/virtual learning class structure for graduate and undergraduate classes through the summer.

Today’s announcement is intended to give faculty members and students time to prepare for UW’s upcoming summer session, which begins May 26 and ends Aug. 14.

Students are advised to check the Office of the Registrar’s website, as start and end dates for individual cases may vary. The 2020 summer schedule can be found at www.uwyo.edu/registrar/class_schedules/summer2020/index.html or through the Office of the Registrar website, www.uwyo.edu/registrar, where additional resources to support registration can be found.

Summer session courses will be offered under the university’s traditional grading system; satisfactory/unsatisfactory options for the spring semester were limited to that term.

Summer internships and clinical experiences will be handled on a program-by-program basis and are subject to the COVID-19 protocols and restrictions put in place by the host institutions and agencies. Students are encouraged to check with their departments and host sites for more details.

Summer Activities and Camps

In order to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep the campus, community and state safe, all in-person academic and non-academic UW summer camps and activities that cannot be completed virtually will be canceled through the end of July.

Plans to redesign New Student Orientation are underway. Details and next steps will be available at www.uwyo.edu/admissions/orientation/first-year-students.html. Students will be notified of these developments and changes in the coming weeks.

“The decision to cancel these in-person activities is not taken lightly. However, by making this decision now, prospective and admitted students as well as camp goers will be able to solidify their summer plans, including canceling and/or avoiding making unnecessary travel plans,” Acting President Neil Theobald says.

Institutionally Sponsored Travel

The university also is extending its restriction on all institutionally sponsored travel through July 30, unless mission critical and approved by the division vice president.