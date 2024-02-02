UW Extension to host 40th Annual Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days Feb. 7-8

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 2, 2024 — Fremont County’s 40th annual Farm and Ranch Days will take place Wednesday, Feb. 7, through Thursday, Feb. 8, at the county fairgrounds in Riverton.

This year’s event will feature over 20 educational sessions and two keynote speakers. All programming is free and open to the public; no RSVP is required.

Sessions for both days begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2:45 p.m., with free lunch funded by sponsors and prepared by the Fremont County CattleWomen.

“It’s hard to believe that this tradition has been around for four decades,” says Fremont County extension educator Chance Marshall. “Like usual, everyone is welcome to attend, and we have a wide variety of educational presentations throughout the two days.”

Topics to be discussed in this year’s workshops include agrotourism, drone usage, mineral supplementation, predator management, hay analysis, livestock disease status, succession planning, and carbon markets. To view the full program, visit wyoextension.org/fremontcounty.

For attendees seeking to obtain or renew their private pesticide applicator license, a four-session program will be offered Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Participants who attend all sessions in person are eligible for the issuance or renewal of their license.

Wednesday’s keynote speaker is Chandler Mulvaney, director of grassroots advocacy for the National Beef Cattlemen’s Association. On Thursday, comedian Brent Reed will deliver a keynote address on mental health in agriculture.

Other speakers include UW Extension personnel and representatives from the NRCS, Food Bank of Wyoming, Fremont County Weed and Pest District, Wyoming Wool Growers Association, and Wyoming Department of Agriculture.

With the exception of pesticide applicator programming, all presentations will be recorded and uploaded to UW Extension’s YouTube page following the event.

For more information, call UW Extension’s Lander office at (307) 332-2363 or the Riverton office at (307) 857-3654.