UW Extension to offer private pesticide applicator programming in southwest Wyoming

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 20, 2024—The University of Wyoming Extension will offer four private pesticide applicator education programs in southwest Wyoming March 4-6. Private applicator licenses are required for anyone who applies or supervises the application of Restricted Use Pesticides (RUPs).

The four-hour private applicator education programs provide an overview of certification requirements, pertinent regulations, pesticide safety and handling, proper disposal practices and more.

Applicators can attend any class that fits their schedule. All participants are required to bring a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, to their session. Upon completion of a program, applications for private applicator licenses are submitted to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture for approval and issuance of licenses.

Dates, locations and times for programs in southwest Wyoming are listed below. For more information, contact a local UW Extension office.

Lincoln County

March 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Afton Civic Center

150 Washington Street, Afton

Contact: Hudson Hill, (307) 885-3132

Sublette County

March 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sublette County Extension Office

9660 US Highway 191, Pinedale

Contact: Dagan Montgomery, (307) 367-4380

Sweetwater County

March 4, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Eden Valley Community Center

4039 Highway 191, Farson

Contact: Dagan Montgomery, (307) 367-4380

Uinta County

March 5, noon-4 p.m.

Uinta County Extension Office,

228 9th Street, Evanston

Contact: McKenna Julian, (307) 783-0570