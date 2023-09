UW fall semester student enrollment down

Photo credit to the University of Wyoming website

September 25, 2023 — The University of Wyoming Daily News is reporting that UW’s overall fall semester enrollment is down by 1.7% compared to the 2022 fall semester. However, significant increases in transfer and graduate students helped make up for an unexpected drop in first-time students.

Overall, UW’s overall enrollment is 10,913, down 1.7 percent from 11,100 in fall 2022. This semester’s in-state student enrollment is up 4% even though in-state first-time freshman enrollment is down by 10.4%.

The report showed that the school had 858 new transfer students, up 8.6% from the fall of 2022. That number includes an 11.9% increase in in-state transfers. Graduate student enrollment is 3.1% higher this fall semester, totaling 2,663 students.

UW fall student enrollment figures are collected on the 15th day of classes because that falls after the class drop/add deadlines and after the first tuition and fee payment is due.