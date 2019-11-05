UW Football travels to Boise State

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 4, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys football team is on the road this Saturday as they take on nationally-ranked Boise State.

Radio coverage for the game will be available on 96.5 KQSW, as well as 99.7 KSIT. The Cowboy Sports Network broadcast will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Wyoming comes into the contest with a record of 6-2 and is 3-1 in the Mountain West Conference.

Wyoming is coming off a 31-3 victory over the Nevada State Wolf Pack.

Wyoming Offense

The Cowboy offense totaled 479 yards, with more rushing yards (258) than passing (221) in the win.

Quarterback Sean Chambers went six of nine, throwing for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded another 20 yards rushing on five attempts, as well as another touchdown.

Running back Xazavian Valladay rushed for 206 yards on 26 carries. He also caught two balls for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Receiver Raghib Ismail Jr. caught four balls for 93 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Quarterback Tyler Vander Waal will start this week in place of the injured Sean Chambers.

Wyoming Defense

The Cowboy defense held Nevada in check, limiting them to just 335 yards of total offense, and three points.

Linebacker Logan Wilson led the Cowboys in tackles versus the Wolf Pack, totaling eight tackles, five of which were solo, as well as a tackle for loss.

Defensive end Solomon Byrd recorded seven total tackles, four of which were solo, as well as two and a half sacks, and two and a half tackles for loss.

Safety Alijah Halliburton recorded seven tackles, four of which were solo, as well as one sack and two and a half tackles for loss.

About the Boise State Broncos

Boise State comes into Saturday’s contest with a record of 7-1. They are 4-0 in the Mountain West Conference.

The Broncos are coming off a 52-42 win over San Jose State Spartans.

Bronco Offense

The Broncos’ offense totaled 466 yards in the win, with 213 passing and 253 rushing yards.

Quarterback Hank Bachmeier has completed 122 of 193 attempts this season, good for a 63.2% completion percentage. Bachmeier has 1,760 yards on the season, along with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He went 13 of 17 for 213 yards and an interception in the win over San Jose State.

Running back George Holani has rushed for 589 yards this season on 113 carries, putting him at an average of 5.2 yards per carry. He has five touchdowns on the season. He rushed for 126 yards on 28 attempts with four touchdowns in the win, adding an additional 17 yards on one reception.

Wide Receivers John Hightower, Khalil Shakir, and CT Thomas have been productive so far this year for the Broncos.

Hightower has 31 receptions on the year, with 584 total yards. He averages 18.8 yards a catch, along with five touchdown grabs. Hightower caught five balls for 129 yards in the win over San Jose State.

Shakir has 32 receptions on the year, totaling 449 yards. He averages 14 yards a catch, with three touchdown grabs on the season. Shakir caught two balls for 25 yards in the win over the Spartans.

Thomas has 25 receptions this season for 402 yards. He averages 16.1 yards a catch, with three touchdown catches on the year. Thomas hauled in four receptions for 37 yards in last week’s win.

Bronco Defense

The Bronco defense held the Spartans to 497 yards last week.

Defensive Back Kekaula Kaniho has 38 total tackles on the season, 30 of which are solo tackles. He has six passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception this season. Kaniho had nine total tackles last week, as well as one QB pressure.

Linebacker Riley Whimpey has totaled 37 tackles this season, 18 of which are solo. He also has a single sack, three pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Last week he totaled four tackles, one and a half tackles for loss, as well as one QB pressure.

Linebacker Curtis Weaver has 34 total tackles on the season, 21 of which are solo. He has recorded 10.5 sacks, three pass defenses, and one forced fumble. Last week he totaled four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback pressures.