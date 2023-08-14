UW golfer Dales to start competition today at U.S. Amateur Championships

University of Wyoming golfer Jimmy Dales (University of Wyoming photo)

August 14, 2023 — University of Wyoming golfer Jimmy Dales will begin play today in the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship. The 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship will be played at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, and Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado, August 14-20. Dales is scheduled to tee off this morning at the Colorado Golf Club. He earned his spot in this year’s U.S. Amateur by winning the U.S. Amateur Qualifier at Weymouth Country Club in Medina, Ohio, on July 6.

This is the second time in Dales’s career that he will play in a U.S. Amateur. He also earned a qualifying spot and played in the 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship.

Dales, a native of Northville, Mich., fired rounds of 67-66 for a 133 (-11) total to tie for first place at the U.S. Amateur Qualifier in Ohio. That tournament featured 81 entries. The USGA accepted a record 8,253 entries into qualifying tournaments this year and narrowed down the field to only 312 individuals after all qualifying tournaments were completed.

Former winners of the U.S. Amateur include golf legends Bobby Jones (1924, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1930), Arnold Palmer (1954), Jack Nicklaus (1959, 1961), and Tiger Woods (1994, 1995, 1996).