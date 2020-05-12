UW hosting free small business assistance Zoom meeting today

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 12, 2020) — The University of Wyoming College of Business will be hosting a free small business assistance informational Zoom session today, Tuesday, from 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Wyoming businesses are invited to join globally recognized economists from the UW College of Business as they will share research on the national economic impacts created by social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free event will be accessible for registered participants. Registration is available at: http://www.uwyo.edu/business/covid-19/.

Presenters include:

Linda Thunstrom, Assistant Professor, Economics, UW College of Business

David Finnoff, Professor, Economics, UW College of Business

Steve Newbold, Assistant Professor, Economics, UW College of Business

Jason Shogren, Stroock Chair of Natural Resource Conservation and Management

Madison Ashworth, Graduate Student, Economics, UW College of Business