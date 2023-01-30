‘UW in Your Community’ Event still going on TODAY in Rock Springs

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Snow didn’t stop UW President Ed Seidel from making his way to Rock Springs. Today, students will learn more about the University of Wyoming, UW alumni will connect with their alma mater, and members of the public will find out more about UW’s presence in Sweetwater County during a “UW in Your Community” gathering Monday, Jan. 30, in Rock Springs.

The public is invited to the event from 5-7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College’s Whisenand Commons atrium. Free appetizers will be served.

UW President Ed Seidel will be in attendance and speak during a brief program, highlighting the university’s collaborative efforts with Western to prepare students for the modern economy and boost entrepreneurism and the state’s economy, among other topics. He’ll be joined by Western President Kim Dale.

Professor Patrick Johnson, head of UW’s Department of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering, will discuss UW’s collaboration with Genesis Alkali, one of Sweetwater County’s biggest employers, to develop the university’s process control program. A Genesis Alkali representative will talk about the impact of the talent of UW graduates on southwest Wyoming’s soda ash business.

Also scheduled to speak are current UW students from Sweetwater County: Rock Springs High School graduates Alison Jensen and Isabella Spicer, and Green River High School graduates Emily and Sarah Foerster.

Before the evening event, Seidel, a UW faculty member and the current UW students from Sweetwater County are scheduled to speak to students during assemblies at Rock Springs and Green River high schools.

The Sweetwater County gathering is the fourth in a series of “UW in Your Community” gatherings planned around the state.

“This will be a great opportunity for community members to interact with President Seidel and others from UW, learn about exciting initiatives for students and the state, and see some of the collaborative work UW is doing with local partners,” says Chad Baldwin, UW’s associate vice president for marketing and communications. “UW alumni and everyone across Sweetwater County are invited for what will be a fun evening.”