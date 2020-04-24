UW introduces advanced degree options for 2020 graduates

LARAMIE, WYOMING (April 24, 2020) — Given the uncertainty facing many graduates from the 2020 class, the University of Wyoming has offered an option for continuing education.

As graduates across the nation prepare to enter a volatile job market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UW’s Office of Graduate Education has worked with various campus programs to admit students to pursue advanced degrees in their chosen fields. The programs have extended their application deadlines to accommodate those students whose plans have been affected by global economic difficulties stemming from COVID-19.

Prospective students are encouraged to reach out directly to their programs of interest to learn more about the admissions process and academic opportunities at www.uwyo.edu/uwgrad/. A list of graduate programs also is available at www.uwyo.edu/uwgrad/prospective/academic.html and includes information about programs with distance education and certificate options.

UW’s efforts are a reflection of a commitment to help people whose futures have been impacted by the pandemic and are seeking new paths forward, says Jim Ahern, UW associate vice provost for graduate education. The extended admission deadlines are for the pursuit of both master’s and doctoral degrees.

For more information, email Julie Sheldon, UW Office of Graduate Education, at [email protected].

There are other graduate programs with a rolling admission framework, but 14 programs have specifically extended their deadlines. Programs with extended deadlines include:

Program Degree New Application Deadline Animal Science M.S., Ph.D. May 15 Chemical Engineering M.S., Ph.D. May 15 Economics M.S., Ph.D. May 15 Natural Science (SMTC) M.S. May 15 Spanish M.A. May 15 Counselor Education Ph.D. June 1 Curriculum and Instruction Ph.D. June 1 Geology and Geophysics M.S., Ph.D. June 1 Music M.M., Performer’s Cert June 1 Petroleum Engineering M.S., Ph.D. June 15 Electrical Engineering M.S., Ph.D. June 15 Accounting M.S. June 30 Business Administration MBA June 30 Finance M.S. June 30