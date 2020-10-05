UW introduces new tool for college-seeking students and their families

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beginning this month, the UW Answers program will serve prospective and newly admitted undergraduate students and their families by providing a direct link to a team of UW staff and offices to assist with questions or concerns while they navigate choices in higher education.

A cooperative effort between the Office of Admissions and the Office of Academic Affairs, UW Answers provides a central information hub for prospective students and families and removes the roadblock of contacting multiple offices in the search for answers.

“We already strive to put the needs of our students and families first, and UW Answers will complement that philosophy,” UW Director of Admissions Shelley Dodd says. “We want to make learning about the college search process as easy as possible for all students and families interested in pursuing higher education.”

As the state’s flagship land-grant institution, UW has an obligation to provide easy and affordable access to education to all Wyoming citizens. To that end, students and families who use UW Answers will be assigned a university representative as one point of contact for any questions relating to admissions, financial aid, student life, the registrar and more.

In an effort to make customer service a top priority, the UW Answers team will develop and use a knowledge base of the most common concerns or barriers for incoming students, based upon their interactions. The team also will host monthly informational sessions via social media to discuss upcoming events, common college questions and important dates in the college search process.

Students and families who are interested should visit www.uwyo.edu/admissions and find the UW Answers section on the page.