UW limiting crowd sizes for sports during Governor’s new health orders

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (December 9, 2020) – Limitations on crowd sizes at University of Wyoming Athletics events are being implemented for at least the next month, through Jan. 8, 2021. UW Athletics has been working with the Wyoming Department of Health and Governor Mark Gordon’s office throughout this fall regarding attendance at UW Athletics events.

The changes in UW Athletics ticketing policies are being made to coincide with the new public health orders issued this week by the Governor’s office to help slow the spread of COVID-19, ease the pressure on Wyoming’s healthcare system and preserve the viability of the state’s economy.

This Week’s UW Home Athletic Events

Tickets that have been purchased by fans up through Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Noon for this week’s home events will be honored. The three home events for this week include Wyoming’s football game versus Boise State on Saturday, Dec. 12; the women’s basketball game vs. Gonzaga on Tuesday, Dec. 8; and the men’s basketball game vs. Denver on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

All individuals who purchased a ticket to this week’s three home events prior to Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 8 or are a valid UW student will be allowed to attend those events.

Wildcatter suites will be restricted to a max capacity of 10 people per suite, and the Wildcatter Club Area will continue with the current capacity limitations that were approved by the Wyoming Department of Health.

Future UW Athletic Events

Tickets will not be sold for any other UW home athletic events through at least Jan. 8, which is the date the current public health orders are set to run through.

Fans who purchased tickets to the men’s basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 17 versus Omaha will receive refunds for those ticket purchases.

For men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled from Dec. 13 – Jan. 8, only team family members will be allowed to attend via the NCAA complimentary admissions process.

Ticket sales after Jan. 8 will be determined based on approval from the Wyoming Department of Health.