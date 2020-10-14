UW lineman earns spot on 2020 Rimington Trophy watch list

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 14, 2020) — Wyoming junior center Keegan Cryder has earned a place on this year’s Rimington Trophy Watch List. The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding center at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level. The Rimington Trophy has been presented every year since 2000.

Cryder was a key to the Wyoming offense ranking No. 2 in the MW and No. 23 in the NCAA in rushing offense in 2019, averaging 214.8 rushing yards per game. Cryder helped Wyoming rank No. 4 in the Mountain West and No. 32 in the nation in fewest sacks allowed (1.62 per game).

The junior from Littleton, Colo., earned Second Team All-Mountain West Conference honors from MW head coaches and media as a sophomore in 2019. In 2018, he was named a First-Team Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

He blocked for running back Xazavian Valladay to record a 1,000-yard rushing season (1,265 yards) in 2019. Valladay led the Mountain West and ranked No. 18 in the nation in rushing yards per game (105.4).

Cryder and his offensive line teammates paved the way for four different Cowboys to record a total of 12, 100-yard rushing games in 2019.

The Wyoming offensive line unit was one of only two Mountain West O-Lines and one of only 24 nationally to be named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll for 2019.

How the Rimington Trophy Winner is Selected

While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee uses these three prestigious teams to determine a winner:

Walter Camp Foundation (WCF)

Sporting News (SN)

Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)

Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a “mix” of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee’s policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All- America teams.

The center with the most first-team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first-team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy committee. Because of COVID-19 and the ever-changing guidelines of in-person events, details of the 2020 annual presentation will be announced when confirmed.

About the Rimington Trophy

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception in 2000, the Rimington Trophy has raised over $4.45 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis. Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus First Team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman. For more on the Rimington Trophy and a list of past recipients, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com.

The Rimington Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about the association.

About the Boomer Esiason Foundation

In 1993, Gunnar Esiason – son of former NFL MVP quarterback Boomer Esiason – was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis is an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs, digestive system, and reproductive system of about 30,000 Americans by causing a thick build-up of mucus that leads to blockage, inflammation, and infection. Boomer and his wife Cheryl founded the Boomer Esiason Foundation to raise funds and awareness for the cystic fibrosis community. The Foundation has raised over $150 million.

Today, BEF offers scholarships, transplant grants, and other educational programs in an effort to assist CF patients and families in their daily lives. There have also been over 800 athletes who have competed in marathons, half-marathons, and more to raise money and awareness for Team Boomer – the athletic division of the Foundation.