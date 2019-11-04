UW Logan Wilson named semifinalist for 35th annual Butkus Award

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 4, 2019) — The Butkus Foundation announced on Monday the semifinalists for the 35th Annual Butkus Award® honoring the nation’s best linebackers.

A total of 12 collegiate semifinalists and 15 high school semifinalists were announced, and Wyoming’s Logan Wilson was selected as one of the 12 collegiate semifinalists.

Wilson is the only semifinalist from a non-Autonomous Five conference team.

Advertisement

The 12 collegiate semifinalists are:

Butkus Award 2019 Collegiate Semi-Finalists and College

Logan Wilson, Wyoming

Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Tae Crowder, Georgia

Jordan Glasgow, Michigan

Jake Hansen, Illinois

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Micah Parsons, Penn State

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Evan Weaver, California

The committee noted three probable semi-finalists had their season not been interrupted due to injury: Dylan Moses of Alabama, Markus Bailey of Purdue and Cale Garrett of Missouri.

Advertisement

Butkus Award 2019 High School Semi-Finalists, School and City

Sergio Allen, Peach County, Fort Valley, Ga.

Jordan Botelho, Saint Louis School, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Bryson Eason, Whitehaven, Memphis, Tenn.

Justin Flowe, Upland, Calif.

Demouy Kennedy, Theodore, Ala.

Quandarrius Robinson, Jackson-Olin, Birmingham, Ala.

Antoine Sampah, Woodbridge, Va.

Damian Sellers, Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Noah Sewell, Orem, Utah

Mekhail Sherman, St. John’s College, Washington, DC

Trenton Simpson, Mallard Creek, Charlotte, NC

Sav’ell Smalls, Kennedy Catholic, Burien, Wash.

Kevin Swint, Carrollton, Ga.

Derek Wingo, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Finalists will be named on Monday, Nov. 25, and winners on or before Dec. 10. The professional winner will be announced in early 2020.

Advertisement

The 2018 Butkus Award winners were:

•Professional: Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears

•Collegiate: Devin White, LSU (now Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

•High School: Nakobe Dean, Horn Lake, Miss. (now Georgia)

The Butkus Award® is presented by the Butkus Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization that advances health and wellness through special initiatives.

Formed in 1985, the Butkus Award was expanded in 2008 to honor linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family.

They include the I Play Clean® initiative promoting training and nutrition instead of performance-enhancing drugs, and the Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults.

The Butkus Award, www.thebutkusaward.com and on Facebook at 51.butkus, is presented by the nonprofit Butkus Foundation. Selectors and selection criteria are located on the official website. Search social media for #butkusaward2019.

The Butkus Award® is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 800 recipients since 1935.

Visit www.NCFAA.org for more information.