UW Men’s Swimming And Diving Earns Eight Academic All-WAC Selections

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 10, 2019) – Eight members of the Wyoming Men’s Swimming and Diving team were named 2019 Academic All-WAC honorees, the conference announced today. To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic year, have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests.

Four seniors, one junior and three sophomores made the list for the Pokes. The group of seniors includes Laine Johansen, Liam Metzsch, David Murphy and Loren Sether. The junior class honoree is Tyler Klatt while the sophomore class is comprised of Elijah Chan, Mitchell Hovis, and Dylan Nelson. Three of the upperclassmen were selected to last year’s All-Academic team as well.

Four of the eight honorees also earned All-WAC accolades from their performance at the 2019 WAC Championships. Murphy led the way with four selections followed by Klatt with three. Chan and Hovis earned All-WAC honors in two events.