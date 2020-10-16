UW moving to twice a week testing of all on campus students

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

University of Wyoming Daily News

(October 16, 2020) — The University of Wyoming will be moving to the next stage of its COVID-19 testing program. According to the University of Wyoming’s Daily News, beginning Monday, Oct. 19, UW students who spend any time on campus will be required to be tested twice per week, up from the current practice of once per week. All UW employees on campus who aren’t able to maintain physical distance will be tested once per week rather than the sampling of employees being done at present.

Advertisement

As a result, the article stated the total number of tests administered weekly is expected to rise from about 6,000 at present to 15,000, making UW’s testing program one of the most robust among universities in the nation.

The testing regimen beginning Monday will combine saliva-based testing through Vault Health with an additional saliva-based testing program using UW’s Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory (WSVL), called the Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). Students and employees will receive emails to schedule appointments to provide saliva samples at multiple sample collection sites, including the Wyoming Union East Ballroom and Crane Hall.

Advertisement

Those who receive initial potentially positive test results under the LDT will receive emails directing them to take confirmatory saliva-based tests — and to shelter in place until they receive negative test results.

Read the complete article by clicking here.