UW offers ‘Winternship’ for students to improve resume credentials

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 25, 2019) — The University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Applied Science career services branch is offering the first-ever “Winternship” opportunity during the upcoming 2020 winter break.

The career services team at the college is a part of the larger career services entity at UW, also known as ACES (Advising, Career and Exploratory Studies), which helps connect students with internships and job alignment after graduation.

Following the New Year’s holiday, students from certain majors can participate in an experiential job shadow for up to three weeks at some of the region’s top engineering and applied science employers. Job shadowing ranges from observing computer programming to CNC (computer numerical control) machining, civil construction project management and advanced manufacturing.

Tyler Grabner, internship coordinator at the college’s Susan McCormack Center for Student Success, arranged to have several employers participate and hopes this inaugural year of the program will build momentum.

“We hope this opportunity allows students to gain exposure in the field they are studying,” Grabner said. “This program is small this year; however, we hope that it becomes a university-wide tradition in the coming years.”

After the implementation of the Tier-1 Engineering Initiative at UW, the job placement rate for engineering students after graduation has grown from 49 percent to 88 percent in only five years. Several factors — including a sophisticated curricula, world-class faculty and facilities, and new resources such as outreach from career services — have contributed to this growth.

Due to the short duration and nature of job shadowing, students participating in this year’s Winternship won’t be compensated and aren’t eligible for course credit. However, Grabner encourages students who haven’t yet lined up a summer internship to participate.

He added that engineering and applied science internships can be competitive, and it’s important for students seeking work with top employers to get as much experience as possible.

“Our students are going to gain invaluable experience that can help bolster their resume,” he said. “This could help set their qualifications above other candidates and show future employers that they take initiative when searching for a competitive internship.”

The following companies are seeking students in the following majors to apply and become part of the opportunity:

For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/winternship.

Students also can email resumes to [email protected] to apply and are encouraged to submit early, as spots will fill up quickly with each employer.