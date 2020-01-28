UW Online Masters in Education Programs receives national recognition

From the University of Wyoming Daily News

The ranking validates the college’s efforts to provide accessible programs throughout all geographic regions of the state to better serve place-bound students, says Professor Suzanne Young, associate dean and director of the School of Counseling, Leadership, Advocacy and Design.

“We are committed to welcoming and supporting graduate students of differing backgrounds, abilities and needs by growing the number of students who are enrolled in hybrid and fully online degree programs,” Young says. “To meet that goal, the college has made the majority of its graduate programs available via distance delivery, utilizing systems and methodologies that help students thrive in those settings.”

The rankings are based on many factors, including graduation rates; academic policies; class size; retention rates; the time it takes for students to earn their degrees; services provided to support students; the technological infrastructure used to deliver the online courses; students’ debt load two years after graduation; expert opinions on the program; the quality and experience of faculty members; and student grade-point averages, Graduate Record Examination scores and acceptance rates.

For more information on UW’s ranking, visit www.usnews.com/education/online-education/university-of-wyoming-OEDU0907/education.