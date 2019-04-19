UW Plans Events Across State, Beyond for May 1 College Signing Day

(April 19, 2019) – Students admitted to the University of Wyoming across the state and beyond will participate in College Signing Day Wednesday, May 1, and declare their intent to attend UW.

College Signing Day is a national event in which families celebrate their students’ decision to continue their education. The day will be conducted in a similar fashion as celebrations for high school student-athletes who announce their commitments for athletic pursuits.

“Because the world needs more Cowboys, UW will join in the celebration to show its excitement for our next class of students,” Director of Admissions Shelley Dodd says. “We’re delighted that students across the Cowboy State and the nation will make their commitment to UW as their No. 1 college destination.”

Wyoming students bound for UW in the fall will attend Signing Day events at more than 50 high schools across the state. Hosted by the UW Office of Admissions and Wyoming 4-H, the festivities will feature students and families. A list of participating schools is available at www.uwyo.edu/uwe/signingday/.

Signing Day packets are available at the events and include a “The World Just Got Another Cowboy” certificate, an “I Am Bound” banner and a “Proud Supporter of a Poke” banner.

Out-of-state students who have confirmed their enrollment by Monday, April 22, will receive a packet in the mail. Any confirmations after that time can download the packet here: www.uwyo.edu/admissions/_files/images/signingdayscampaign2019.pdf.

Future Cowboys and their families, regardless of location, should post photos and videos with the banners on social media with the hashtag “UWyoBound.” Participants should tag UW’s official accounts @uwpride on Facebook and @uofwyoming on Instagram to let the university share in the excitement.

Follow UW’s official social media accounts as College Signing Day approaches for more content, or contact the Office of Admissions with questions by calling (307) 766-5160 or emailing [email protected].