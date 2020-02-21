UW President finalists announced along with visit schedules

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Feb. 21, 2020) — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has identified the three finalists for the university presidency.

The candidates are Gregory W. Bowman, dean of the West Virginia University College of Law; Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System; and Daniel M. White, chancellor of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

Advertisement

Bowan’s scheduled visit is for this Monday and Tuesday, Seidel’s Tuesday and Wednesday, and White is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Each candidate is will have public meetings with UW students, faculty and staff, along with a community reception in Laramie and a public forum in Casper.