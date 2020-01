ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 20, 2020) — Another person has thrown their hat into the race for retiring Republican Mike Enzi’s U.S. Senate seat in Washington.

On Saturday, University of Wyoming ecology professor Merav Ben-David announced her candidacy. She becomes the second Democrat to get into the 2020 Senate race. Laramie community organizer Yana Ludwig stated her candidacy last June.

Former U.S. Representative Cynthia Lummis is lone Republican candidate to date.