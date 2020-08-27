UW reports seven new COVID-19 cases in past six days, active cases at 30

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — Seven cases of COVID-19 have been detected among members of the University of Wyoming (UW) community in the past six days with all of them off-campus.

That brings the total of UW-related cases since the pandemic began to 68, as reported through pre-return testing of over 12,000 UW students and employees. Testing has been conducted by UW’s Student Health Service and self-reporting by students and employees tested by other providers.

Sponsor

The number of active cases, meanwhile, dropped from 46 on August 20, to 30 on Wednesday, August 26, as 38 individuals have recovered. Of the currently active cases, 24 are students living off-campus, and six are UW employees living off-campus.

Only two cases have been reported among students living in UW residence halls. Those individuals have recovered and nine people with whom they had close conduct remain in 14-day quarantine on campus. The number of people in 14-day quarantine off-campus is 46.

The new cases reported this week are three employees in Laramie, two students living off-campus in Laramie, one student living off-campus in Casper, and one student living off-campus in Colorado.

Advertisement... Story continues below

UW is using a third-party provider, Vault Health, to conduct the pre-return testing, as well as random-sample testing of students and employees on campus as part of Phase 1 of UW’s phased return plan. As of Wednesday, August 26, 12,427 tests have been processed by Vault Health. A small number of employees and students have taken the test twice.

Testing is one of three key components of UW’s plan to allow for an on-campus experience this fall, along with contact tracing and quarantine/isolation of individuals who are exposed or infected. Under UW’s COVID policy, all employees who test positive — on-campus or off-campus — are required to report those results. Those who receive a positive test result from a private provider should call UW’s COVID Hotline at 307-766-COVD (2683), or email [email protected].