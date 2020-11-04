UW seeking input on student tuition for 2021-2022

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 4, 2020) — The University of Wyoming seeks public comment on recommendations regarding student tuition for the 2021-22 academic year.

Advertisement

At its Nov. 11-13 meeting, the UW Board of Trustees is expected to act on the recommendations from the university administration, and public input will help inform the trustees’ decision.

The board is being asked to consider an increase in standard tuition rates. Wyoming resident undergraduate and graduate rates, along with nonresident undergraduate and graduate rates, would increase by 4 percent in line with the current tuition policy.

A table, outlining the standard tuition rates for the 2020-21 academic year, as well as the administration’s recommendations for the 2021-22 academic year, may be found here.

Those wishing to comment on the tuition increase should go here. The deadline for written comments is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

The tuition rates noted above do not include the university’s mandatory student fees or program fees. Additionally, these proposed rate changes do not apply to programs with differential or market-based tuition rates.