UW Selects New Dean for Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing

Laramie, WY (6/22/19) – The University of Wyoming recently announced Sherrill Smith as the new Dean of Students at the Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing at the University of Wyoming’s College of Health Sciences.

According to the Wyoming Daily News, Smith is a tenured professor and retired colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. She comes to UW from Wright State University (WSU) in Dayton, Ohio. Smith will begin her new role at UW on August 1, 2019. Current Dean, Mary Burman, will be stepping back into UW nursing faculty as of July 31. Burman has served as dean for the Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing since 2007.

Smith’s academic and military background bring strong leadership to the school. She plans to bolster the school’s preparation of nursing students for taking on leadership roles in practice.

“I have been expected to be a leader since my first RN position as a military officer and staff nurse,” she says. “I have built my leadership skills through positions in practice and academia, and I have shared those experiences in teaching leadership courses to both undergraduate and graduate students.”

The School of Nursing was established at UW in 1951. Officially named the Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing in 2003, the school continues as a leader in scholarly, interprofessional nursing education and practice.