UW Simpson Institute partners with Western to host economic discussion

The discussion will be moderated by former U.S. Ambassador and Wyoming Gov. Mike Sullivan. It will focus on Wyoming’s vision for the future from a socioeconomic standpoint.

Panelists include current state legislators Dan Dockstader of Star Valley, and Tara Nethercott of Cheyenne, former Wyoming Gov. Dave Freudenthal, and author and poet Samuel Western.

For those unable to attend, Wyoming PBS will provide a live stream of the program available at http://wyomingpbs.org.

The event is sponsored by the Alan K. Simpson Institute of Western Politics and Leadership, Western Wyoming Community College, Wyoming PBS, and the Wyoming Humanities Council.

The Alan K. Simpson Institute for Western Politics and Leadership is a program of the AHC that focuses on the acquisition, preservation and research use of collections from prominent individuals, businesses and organizations that have provided leadership — political, economic, social and cultural — for Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain West.

For more information, call Leslie Waggener at 307-766-2557 or email [email protected].