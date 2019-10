LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 21, 2019) – Sure it was cold…and windy… and snowing, but the Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team was playing their final home match of the season. So Cowgirl soccer fans layered upped and showed up to cheer the Cowgirls to a 2-1 win over Utah State Sunday in Laramie. That’s Cowgirl proud and Cowgirl(boy) tough!

