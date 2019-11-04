UW soccer freshman Jamie Tatum named to the All-Newcomer Team

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov 4. 2019) — Redshirt freshman Jamie Tatum was selected to the All-Newcomer Team as the All-Conference soccer selections were announced by the league office on Monday.

This is the fourth year in a row the Cowgirls have had an individual on the team, and this is the first time in Tatum’s career she has been selected.

Tatum is a 5-5 forward from Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She started in all 11 conference matches and 19 games overall during her first season on the pitch.

She logged 953 minutes in MW action and 1,550 for the entire season.

She finished league play with four goals, which was second on the team, plus a team-high 29 shots with 16 on goal.

Against UNLV, she finished with a career-high two goals including the game-winner. Overall, Tatum finished with a team-high six goals, 13 points and 54 shots.

The Cowgirls finished up the 2019 season with a 7-7-5 overall mark and 4-5-2 in league play.

— See Full Team Below:

2019 Mountain West Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Lexi Romero, Fr., F, Air Force

Defensive Player of the Year: Kristen Amarikwa, Sr., D, San José State

Newcomer of the Year: Lexi Romero, Fr., F, Air Force

Coach of the Year: Bill Hempen, Colorado State

2019 Mountain West Women’s Soccer All-Conference First Team

Name Class Position Team

Lexi Romero Fr. F Air Force

Aubree Chatterton Jr. F Boise State

McKenna Kynett Sr. MF Boise State

Raimee Sherle Sr. F Boise State

Mikayla Schachtell Sr. D Boise State

Gracie Armstrong So. F Colorado State

Halley Havlicek Sr. D Colorado State

Caley Lordemann Sr. MF Colorado State

Gabi McDonald So. GK Colorado State

Jessie Hix Sr. MF New Mexico

Chloe Frisch Jr. MF San Diego State

Kristen Amarikwa Sr. D San José State

2019 Mountain West Women’s Soccer All-Conference Second Team

Name Class Position Team

Alex Giggie Jr. D Air Force

Sydney Smith So. GK Boise State

Jacqui Hand So. F Colorado College

Addie Wright Jr. D Colorado State

Megan Amick Jr. D Fresno State

Ele Avery Jr. F Fresno State

Leilani Baker Jr. F New Mexico

Jadyn Edwards So. MF New Mexico

Alexa Kirton Jr. D New Mexico

Gwen Maly Jr. F New Mexico

Sarah Broacha Jr. D San Diego State

Rachelle Elve Fr. F San Diego State

Laura Fuentes So. MF San Diego State

Karlee Pottorff Jr. D San José State

Ashley Cardozo Jr. MF Utah State

Amber Marshall Jr. MF Utah State

2018 Mountain West Women’s Soccer All-Newcomer Team

Name Class Position Team

Lexi Romero Fr. F Air Force

Kayla Milford Fr. D Air Force

Gracie Armstrong So. F Colorado State

Kristen Noonan So. F Colorado State

Gabby Brown Fr. MF Nevada

Rachelle Elve Fr. F San Diego State

Brooke Lisowski Sr. GK San Diego State

Sabrina Weinman Fr. MF San José State

Lourdes Bosch Fr. MF UNLV

Diera Walton Fr. GK Utah State

Jamie Tatum Fr. MF Wyoming