UW soccer freshman Jamie Tatum named to the All-Newcomer Team

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov 4. 2019) — Redshirt freshman Jamie Tatum was selected to the All-Newcomer Team as the All-Conference soccer selections were announced by the league office on Monday.
This is the fourth year in a row the Cowgirls have had an individual on the team, and this is the first time in Tatum’s career she has been selected.
Tatum is a 5-5 forward from Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She started in all 11 conference matches and 19 games overall during her first season on the pitch.
She logged 953 minutes in MW action and 1,550 for the entire season.
She finished league play with four goals, which was second on the team, plus a team-high 29 shots with 16 on goal.
Against UNLV, she finished with a career-high two goals including the game-winner. Overall, Tatum finished with a team-high six goals, 13 points and 54 shots.
The Cowgirls finished up the 2019 season with a 7-7-5 overall mark and 4-5-2 in league play.
— See Full Team Below:
2019 Mountain West Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Lexi Romero, Fr., F, Air Force
Defensive Player of the Year: Kristen Amarikwa, Sr., D, San José State
Newcomer of the Year: Lexi Romero, Fr., F, Air Force
Coach of the Year: Bill Hempen, Colorado State
2019 Mountain West Women’s Soccer All-Conference First Team
Name Class Position Team
Lexi Romero Fr. F Air Force
Aubree Chatterton Jr. F Boise State
McKenna Kynett Sr. MF Boise State
Raimee Sherle Sr. F Boise State
Mikayla Schachtell Sr. D Boise State
Gracie Armstrong So. F Colorado State
Halley Havlicek Sr. D Colorado State
Caley Lordemann Sr. MF Colorado State
Gabi McDonald So. GK Colorado State
Jessie Hix Sr. MF New Mexico
Chloe Frisch Jr. MF San Diego State
Kristen Amarikwa Sr. D San José State
2019 Mountain West Women’s Soccer All-Conference Second Team
Name Class Position Team
Alex Giggie Jr. D Air Force
Sydney Smith So. GK Boise State
Jacqui Hand So. F Colorado College
Addie Wright Jr. D Colorado State
Megan Amick Jr. D Fresno State
Ele Avery Jr. F Fresno State
Leilani Baker Jr. F New Mexico
Jadyn Edwards So. MF New Mexico
Alexa Kirton Jr. D New Mexico
Gwen Maly Jr. F New Mexico
Sarah Broacha Jr. D San Diego State
Rachelle Elve Fr. F San Diego State
Laura Fuentes So. MF San Diego State
Karlee Pottorff Jr. D San José State
Ashley Cardozo Jr. MF Utah State
Amber Marshall Jr. MF Utah State
2018 Mountain West Women’s Soccer All-Newcomer Team
Name Class Position Team
Lexi Romero Fr. F Air Force
Kayla Milford Fr. D Air Force
Gracie Armstrong So. F Colorado State
Kristen Noonan So. F Colorado State
Gabby Brown Fr. MF Nevada
Rachelle Elve Fr. F San Diego State
Brooke Lisowski Sr. GK San Diego State
Sabrina Weinman Fr. MF San José State
Lourdes Bosch Fr. MF UNLV
Diera Walton Fr. GK Utah State
Jamie Tatum Fr. MF Wyoming