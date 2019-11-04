UW soccer freshman Jamie Tatum named to the All-Newcomer Team

Jamie Tatum
(Credit https://gowyo.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=4691)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov 4. 2019) —  Redshirt freshman Jamie Tatum was selected to the All-Newcomer Team as the All-Conference soccer selections were announced by the league office on Monday.

 

This is the fourth year in a row the Cowgirls have had an individual on the team, and this is the first time in Tatum’s career she has been selected.

Tatum is a 5-5 forward from Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She started in all 11 conference matches and 19 games overall during her first season on the pitch.

She logged 953 minutes in MW action and 1,550 for the entire season.

She finished league play with four goals, which was second on the team, plus a team-high 29 shots with 16 on goal.

Against UNLV, she finished with a career-high two goals including the game-winner. Overall, Tatum finished with a team-high six goals, 13 points and 54 shots.

The Cowgirls finished up the 2019 season with a 7-7-5 overall mark and 4-5-2 in league play.

 

— See Full Team Below:

 

 

2019 Mountain West Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Lexi Romero, Fr., F, Air Force

Defensive Player of the Year: Kristen Amarikwa, Sr., D, San José State

Newcomer of the Year: Lexi Romero, Fr., F, Air Force

Coach of the Year: Bill Hempen, Colorado State

 

 

2019 Mountain West Women’s Soccer All-Conference First Team

Name                             Class    Position              Team

Lexi Romero                 Fr.           F                          Air Force

Aubree Chatterton       Jr.            F                          Boise State

McKenna Kynett          Sr.           MF                      Boise State

Raimee Sherle             Sr.           F                          Boise State

Mikayla Schachtell      Sr.           D                         Boise State

Gracie Armstrong        So.          F                          Colorado State

Halley Havlicek            Sr.           D                         Colorado State

Caley Lordemann       Sr.           MF                      Colorado State

Gabi McDonald            So.          GK                    Colorado State

Jessie Hix                     Sr.           MF                      New Mexico

Chloe Frisch                 Jr.            MF                      San Diego State

Kristen Amarikwa        Sr.           D                         San José State

 

 

2019 Mountain West Women’s Soccer All-Conference Second Team

Name                             Class    Position             Team

Alex Giggie                   Jr.            D                         Air Force

Sydney Smith               So.          GK                    Boise State

Jacqui Hand                 So.          F                          Colorado College

Addie Wright                 Jr.            D                         Colorado State

Megan Amick               Jr.            D                         Fresno State

Ele Avery                       Jr.            F                          Fresno State

Leilani Baker                Jr.            F                          New Mexico

Jadyn Edwards            So.          MF                      New Mexico

Alexa Kirton                  Jr.            D                         New Mexico

Gwen Maly                    Jr.            F                          New Mexico

Sarah Broacha             Jr.            D                         San Diego State

Rachelle Elve               Fr.           F                          San Diego State

Laura Fuentes              So.          MF                      San Diego State

Karlee Pottorff              Jr.            D                         San José State

Ashley Cardozo           Jr.            MF                      Utah State

Amber Marshall           Jr.            MF                      Utah State

 

 

2018 Mountain West Women’s Soccer All-Newcomer Team

Name                             Class     Position             Team

Lexi Romero                 Fr.           F                          Air Force

Kayla Milford                Fr.           D                         Air Force

Gracie Armstrong        So.          F                          Colorado State

Kristen Noonan            So.          F                          Colorado State

Gabby Brown               Fr.           MF                      Nevada

Rachelle Elve               Fr.           F                          San Diego State

Brooke Lisowski          Sr.           GK                      San Diego State

Sabrina Weinman       Fr.           MF                      San José State

Lourdes Bosch             Fr.           MF                      UNLV

Diera Walton                Fr.           GK                      Utah State

Jamie Tatum               Fr.           MF                      Wyoming

