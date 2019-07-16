UW Student-Athletes Garner MW Scholar-Athlete Honors

Colorado Springs, Colorado (July 16, 2019) – The Mountain West announced its 2018-19 Scholar-Athlete Award winners on Tuesday, and the University of Wyoming had 101 student-athletes named to this year’s team, up from 76 in 2017-18. A league-record 867 student athletes were named to the team.

Women’s swimming & diving picked up the most awards for UW with 22 Scholar-Athletes. The breakdown by sport for the remainder of Wyoming’s 2018-19 MW Scholar Athletes includes 20 for women’s track & field, 11 for men’s track & field, 10 for women’s basketball, eight from volleyball and women’s soccer, seven for football, six for women’s golf, four from women’s tennis, three from men’s basketball and two for men’s golf.

Overall, 42 UW freshman student-athletes were named to the list, followed by the juniors and seniors with 23 each, and the sophomores with 12. Sixteen UW student-athletes were selected to the list with a 4.0 cumulative grade point average.

The MW Scholar-Athlete Award is one of the highest academic honors bestowed by the Conference. To be eligible for selection, student-athletes must have completed at least two academic terms at the member institution, while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better, and have participated in varsity competition in a Mountain West-sponsored sport.

