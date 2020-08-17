UW students and employees must complete COVID-19 training

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 17, 2020) — All University of Wyoming employees and students are now required to complete a training module to learn more about COVID-19 policies and public health best practices. The training requirement remains a part of the university’s revised fall return plan. The training is done online and requires about 20-30 minutes to complete.

The student training can be accessed here: https://uwyo.instructure.com/courses/542903.

UW’s Fall Semester will still begin next Monday, August 24, but all courses will be delivered online to start. Some students will return by Monday, September 7, when some in-person instruction begins. By September 28, all students return for eight full weeks of face-to-face instruction in courses scheduled for that mode of delivery. All courses will move to remote delivery on November 23.